RCTC celebrates 102nd Commencement

Rochester Community and Technical College celebrated its 102nd commencement, with more than 900 students graduating.

The Field House at RCTC was filled to the brim with excitement for the day and the future awaiting the new graduates.

Around 270 of those graduating are graduating with honors, which means they achieved a cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.5 or above.

Thursday night's Keynote Speakers were Jay and Terry Adkins, a father-son attorney duo.

There was a sense of pride among the students we spoke with about finishing their educations, which is especially true for one woman and her family.

"Yeah, it's super exciting and I'm most proud to have my kids watch me go across the stage and they've helped me through the whole thing and I couldn't have done it without them and my husband, so they get to see it today. It's as much about them as it is about me," said 2018 RCTC Graduate, Alexandra Morrissey.

Morrissey says she will be going to work at the Mayo Clinic after this to be a Registered Nurse.