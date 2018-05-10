Mayo Clinic unveils new Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Unit, open house set for Saturday

People wanting to start a family one day or get help with fertility treatments will now have a one stop shop of sorts for care at Mayo Clinic.

Doctors unveiled the hospital's new Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility unit in the Eisenberg Building Thursday.

The unit brings together its procedural and exam rooms, and academic offices all into one space.

Previously, the unit used three different areas throughout the campus.

The clinic says this change comes at a good time as more people are seeking reproductive services for a variety of reasons.

"We see people who are getting ready for cancer care and help them freeze eggs, we help kids who are facing cancer care save ovarian or testicular tissue, we help LGBT individuals build families," said Dr. Ebbie Stewart, Chair of Mayo Clinic's Reproductive Endocrinology Department. "So the mission that we have now has spread far beyond infertility."

Mayo Clinic is offering the public a chance to see the new space at an open house this Saturday, from 2-4 p.m.