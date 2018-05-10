Rochester man works to "Pay it forward"

Some hard luck landed one Rochester resident in a tough situation, but after all the kindness and help he received, he's now working to pay it forward.

Bill Hannah has only been at Edenbrook of Rochester for a couple months after a partial leg amputation, but the impact the staff and residents have had on him have gone far beyond that short time.

As he gets closer to being able to return home, he wanted to pay it forward by showing everyone how much he appreciated their help, by getting cake and ice cream for everyone in the building to enjoy.

"They care, why can't I care? They have a heart, they do it for more than just me though, that's the thing. It's not just me, it's not about me, it's about them and doing what they do," said Hannah.

"He said he wanted to do something for the staff, just to say thank you. So he asked if I would get cake and ice cream and set aside a time just so people could relax and socialize and get together," added Edenbrook Life Enrichment Director, Kristin DeVries.

Bill hopes to be able to return home soon and everyone at Edenbrook couldn't stop talking about how much they loved having there and all he means to them.