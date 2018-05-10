Investigations ongoing after air conditioners stolen from churches

Investigations are underway in two counties after thefts of air conditioning units at rural churches.

Evanger Lutheran Church in Sargeant reports that two air conditioning units were stolen there. The units were last seen in the fall.

A Mower County deputy observed the units and believes they were taken out with a reciprocating saw. They were worth about $10,000. The St. John's Lutheran Church in Sargeant is also missing three air conditioning units.

Investigators say it appears a saw was also used to cut the pipes of these units.

The Mower County Sheriff's office is talking with investigators in Fillmore County about air conditioning units that were stolen from churches there.