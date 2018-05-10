Police release new details in John Marshall bomb threat

Rochester police are releasing new details about a bomb threat that disrupted the school day Wednesday.

Police say staff at John Marshall High School received two threatening calls around 8:50 a.m. A male caller used terminology like "blowing up" the school in his threats.

Rochester police responded just after 9 a.m. and evacuated the building. Students were brought to nearby locations including St. Pius Catholic Church and John Adams Middle School.

Two canine units were brought in to help search the school, room by room.

Around 11:30 a.m., police determined the building was safe and the threat was a hoax. Students were brought back to class.

The FBI has been given the records for this incident. Police say that is standard procedure.