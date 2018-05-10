UPDATE: Rochester man accused of abusing two young girls is released on bond

UPDATE: The Rochester man accused of abusing two young girls has been released on bond.

According to Rochester police, Heriberto Campos, 35, was released after making bond. Campos' unconditional bond was set at $150,000 and his conditional bond at $75,000.

_______________________

PREVIOUS STORY: The alleged abuse happened over the course of six years.

It involved two young girls that are now in their teens.

35-year-old Heriberto Campos of Rochester was arrested on multiple charges of criminal sexual misconduct that began in the fall of 2011.

He is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Police say that the mother of the victims didn't know the abuse was taking place until September of last year, and was too fearful to report the crime.

A friend then convinced her to tell police, and the crime was reported last Thursday.

Police say there are several specific details from the victims.

One of the victims said that the incidents were "so frequent," they "can't keep track."

"In this case, we have children who have victimized," Rochester Police Lieutenant Mike Sadauskis said. "Our investigators are involved in these types of cases, they're very tough cases sometimes to deal with, but it's one of the cases that they feel very driven and passionate about because they feel that they're trying to protect the ones that are the most innocent and the most unprotected."

According to the criminal complaint, Campos showed one of the victims pornography before he began sexually assaulting her.

The victim reported experiencing a great deal of pain during and after intercourse.

Campos is facing at least four counts of criminal sexual misconduct, all of which are felonies. His arraignment took place this Thursday morning.

Campos' next court appearance is currently set for May 23 at 9 a.m.

His unconditional bond is set at $150,000 and conditional bond at $75,000.

The court also ruled that Campos is to have no contact with the victims or the witness who reported the incidents. He may only have supervised contact with minor females, and can't leave the state of Minnesota.