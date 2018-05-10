UPDATE: Missing teen found safe

UPDATE: The Waseca County Sheriff's Office says missing teen Grace Cummins has been found safe.

The office says an anonymous tip helped find her. Waseca officials are thanking the public for help in locating the girl.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension put out an alert from the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office looking for help in finding a missing teenager.

16-year-old Grace Cummins of New Richland was last seen Tuesday near Highway 13 and Main Street West in Albert Lea.

She was dropped off by the driver of a blue semi-truck after getting picked up from school.

Grace is 5' 9", 130 lbs. with brown eyes and light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded coat/windbreaker, blue jeans and carrying a dark colored backpack.

Anyone who knows where Grace might be is asked to contact the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office at 507-835-0500 or dial 911.