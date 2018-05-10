Mason City woman leads police on chase with three children in car

A Mason City woman is in custody after leading police on a chase with three children inside the car Wednesday night.

A Cerro Gordo County deputy stopped Natalie Green, 26, near the intersection of Highway 18 at North 8th Street in Clear Lake, Iowa. The Deputy suspected she was drunk and found she didn't have a license. While arrangements were made to get the children picked up, she took off with the children inside. The deputy gave chase with speeds reaching no more the speed limit.

The chase ended at the Meadow Lake Apartments parking lot, where Green had to be forced out of her car. She was taken into custody without further incident.

Green faces a number of charges including three counts of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated.