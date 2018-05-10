Minn. Court of Appeals hears Winona's frac sand mining ban - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Minn. Court of Appeals hears Winona's frac sand mining ban

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Winona County's contentious frac sand mining ban is once again up for debate in the courtroom, this time at the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Last November, a district court ruled in favor of the ban, which ended fracking of silica sand. It was a huge legal victory for environmentalists, who had protested the practice for years. But pro-mining landowners argue that the ban doesn't provide equal protection, since it allows others to mine the sand for other uses. 

A three-judge panel will hear oral arguments Thursday morning in St. Paul as this ongoing saga continues, with passionate voices on both sides. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.