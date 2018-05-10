Minn. Court of Appeals hears Winona's frac sand mining ban

Winona County's contentious frac sand mining ban is once again up for debate in the courtroom, this time at the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Last November, a district court ruled in favor of the ban, which ended fracking of silica sand. It was a huge legal victory for environmentalists, who had protested the practice for years. But pro-mining landowners argue that the ban doesn't provide equal protection, since it allows others to mine the sand for other uses.

A three-judge panel will hear oral arguments Thursday morning in St. Paul as this ongoing saga continues, with passionate voices on both sides.