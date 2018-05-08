George Zimmerman charged with misdemeanor stalking - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

George Zimmerman charged with misdemeanor stalking

Posted: Updated:
(FOX NEWS) -

George Zimmerman is in trouble with the law again.

Authorities say Zimmerman threatened a private investigator working for a documentary filmmaker. Court records show Zimmerman was issued a summons for a May 30th arraignment on a charge of misdemeanor stalking.

A sheriff's report says the investigator contacted Zimmerman in September on behalf of Michael Gasparro, who is making a documentary on Trayvon Martin. 

Court records show the private investigator received 55 phone calls, 67 text messages, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from Zimmerman in December. The records don't list an attorney for Zimmerman.

The former neighborhood watch volunteer fatally shot the 17-year-old Martin in 2012 in the Central Florida city of Sanford. Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.