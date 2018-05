GNC says it will close 200 stores this year to cut costs and deal with more than $1 billion dollars in debt.

Like other retailers, GNC has been struggling with a large brick-and-mortar presence and competition from online sellers.

The company operates or oversees almost 9,000 stores, including 3,800 locations in the U.S.

Sales at U.S. GNC stores open for at least a year were down 1.9% in the first quarter.