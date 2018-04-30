Spring cleaning takes over Olmsted County Parks

It's the season for spring cleaning and that includes area parks.

Volunteers gathered today at Chester Woods Park to take part in the Friends of Chester Woods Annual Spring Work Day.

Crews hit the paths working on various tasks, such as putting in new structures and picking up weeds and trash.

It's all to help keep the park beautiful, preparing for the busy season to come.

Organizers enjoy the opportunity to get some extra help while meeting new volunteers.

"Well Olmsted County Parks wouldn't be able to keep up without the support of volunteers, both our friends of Oxbow and our friends of Chester Woods Park, they're just a huge and invaluable asset to the county. We see almost the equivalency of 14 full time staff given in hours annually through the volunteer efforts," said Tom Eckdahl, Olmsted County Parks Manager.

Saturday's cleanup efforts went from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.