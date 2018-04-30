Rochester City Council takes on polarizing "weed" ordinance

Rochester City Council members will once again be in the weeds over what to do about a polarizing city ordinance.

There are some complaints from homeowners getting fined for tall grass without appropriate notification. Council decided last month not to change the rule, instead Monday they'll talk about ways to lower the administrative fee issued when fighting a fine with a hearing.

Monday's committee of the whole meeting will also include an update to 2nd street southwest renovations near Mayo Clinic Saint Mary's, which have been in the works for a while but are still a few years out from construction.