Admiral Ronny Jackson will not return as President's physician

Politico reports Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson will not return to his position as President Donald Trump's personal physician.

Jackson recently withdrew his nomination for Secretary of Veterans Affairs after several allegations surfaced. He is accused of being intoxicated during an overseas trip, loosely handling prescription pain medications and creating a toxic work environment.

Jackson has denied the allegations.

According to Politico, Navy Officer Sean Conley took over as Trump's personal physician last month and will continue in the role.