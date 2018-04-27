Brennan Erickson

Brennan was born and raised in Rochester where he attended Century High School. Prior to joining the Fox 47/KXLT team in March of 2018, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout and began working as an Assistant Golf Professional in the Twin Cities, and as an Operations Manager for a Marketing company in Minnetonka. He was very happy to move back and begin his career in his home town. He is excited to work with clients in and around the city he grew up.

In his spare time, Brennan enjoys playing golf and watching sports. His favorite teams are the Vikings, Wild, Timberwolves and Twins. He also enjoys exploring new places around town with his wife Alexa, daughter Quinn, and rescue dog Riggins.