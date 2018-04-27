Austin elementary students urge prom-goers to play it safe Saturday

Austin elementary school students have a message for teens as they prepare for prom. They want everyone to stay safe and avoid alcohol.

Second and third grade students wrote letters with colorful pictures encouraging teens to have fun at prom Saturday night, but more importantly, to make wise choices.

A letter will be handed out to each of the 350 prom-goers Saturday after the grand march.

This is the second year the students have written the letters to the teens and we're told this is a tradition that the school district plans to carry on into the future.

The school district plans to turn the letters and the portion of the prom where they are handed to the teens into a video next week.

Prom will be held in the Packer Gym at the High School.

Have a great and safe night!