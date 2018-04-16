Upgrades at Rochester International Airport nearing completion

If you're flying into or out of Rochester International Airport, you might see some changes in the terminal.

And one in particular is to respond to "international" travelers.

Some upgrades a year in the making are nearing completion.

Those improvements include a consolidated baggage claim unit, a larger TSA checkpoint, and more restrooms.

The U.S. Customs facility is also being expanded from 450 to 20,000 square feet to help meet safety requirements and process international travelers who fly into Rochester.

"It's really about safety, security within the operation," explained John Reed, Executive Director of the Rochester Airport. "It related to allowing people from around the world to clear U.S. customs here in Rochester, traditionally on private aircraft."

Funding for the $12 million project came from federal funds, the city of Rochester, and MnDOT.

Those changes are expected to be complete in the next month, and the Rochester airport plans to have a grand opening this summer.