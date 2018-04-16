Child Trends: Believing leads to achieving

Extra studying and private tutoring can help kids perform better in school, but could the real key to academic success be how students see themselves?

Developmental psychologists in Chile and the University of Michigan studied nearly 14,000 British children and more than 1500 American kids ages five to 18. They found student's self-concept or how they perceived their abilities in math and reading predicted later academic achievement.

In other words, students who had a better self-concept in each subject performed better in that area later on. this link was seen in kids of all different levels.

To help improve your child's self-identity, teach them how to do things, but then let them make mistakes after you've helped them a few times.

Praise them, but do it the right way. Praise their effort instead of fixed qualities or results. So saying "I like how hard you worked on this project" is better than "Wow, you're so smart."

It is also important to pay attention to what your child does well and try to focus on their strengths with ways to keep your kids feeling good about themselves.

The performed study took the childcare's academic achievement into account as well as other factors, such as backgrounds, race, birth weight, gender, age, and their mother's education.

