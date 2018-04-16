Weekend crashes keep emergency responders busy - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Weekend crashes keep emergency responders busy

Sleet, snow and blowing conditions made for a dangerous weekend out on the roads and emergency crews were busy responding to crashes.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports that between 3 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to 3 property accidents, 3 injury accidents and 20 traffic hazards like people going into the ditch.

The State Patrol says that between Friday morning and 4:30 Sunday afternoon, troopers responded to 558 crashes statewide; 64 of the accidents resulted in an injury.

The State Patrol also reports 1058 vehicle spin outs &  20 jackknifed semis.

