Rochester man arrested after police say he broke into a woman's apartment

A Rochester man is in custody after a woman said he broke into her house.

According to Rochester police, officers were called at 6 a.m. Sunday for a burglary in progress at an apartment on the 1100 block of 5th Avenue Southeast. A 20 year old male and female lived in the apartment.

The woman told police she was sleeping when there was a knock at her door. When she opened the door, she did not recognize the man. Police said the man was Nelso Guilloty, 20, of Rochester.

Guilloty told the woman his car was stolen and he was here to get it back. He then asked the woman if she was alone. She told Guilloty that she was alone because she didn't want him coming in and causing trouble. His alleged response was if he could come in and lay with her. She told him no, shut the door, and locked it.

Guilloty then allegedly kicked the door down and entered the apartment.

When officers arrived, they arrested Guilloty at gunpoint.

Police said they found a gaming system in his backpack and also found 49 Xanax pills on him. Guilloty is charged with 1st degree burglary and felony controlled substance possession.