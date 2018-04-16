Vehicle stolen in burglary near Oronoco, later found in St. Paul, deputies say

Deputies are called when a burglary is reported near Oronoco.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the burglary was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at the 3600 block of 85th Street NE, near Oronoco. Further into the investigation, it was determined that the burglary took place between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

The burglar allegedly stole the victim's 2003 Ford Expedition. The vehicle had chrome rims, trim, and door handles.

The victim, a 36 year old woman, told authorities, she knew who stole the vehicle. There were also several witnesses that said they saw a man drive the vehicle away.

The vehicle was later found at 9:30 a.m. by St. Paul police in Ramsey County. Police said the keys were there and the engine had fire damage.

No suspect has been arrested.