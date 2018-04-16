Earthfest returns, helping us think Spring - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Earthfest returns, helping us think Spring

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Despite Minnesota's all-white landscape, it's time to think Green. 

EathFest returns to Rochester for the fourth year, featuring 20 events throughout the week to encourage sustainable activity. 

This year's theme is "Water....every drop counts." The celebration kicks off Monday morning at the Government Center, where the Mayor will issue a proclamation. Earthfest culminates with the day-long Earthfest Expo this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the RCTC Fieldhouse.

