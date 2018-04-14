People digging out after heavy snowfall



Get ready for a busy next 48 hours as a powerful, spring storm system takes aim at the Upper Midwest.

Not only do we have the chance for heavy snowfall, but there's also the threat for strong thunderstorms and freezing rain!

I'll break down the forecast this weekend so you know what to expect and when you may see it!

A warm front, which is stalled out across southern Iowa today will be the focal point for severe weather into this evening, mainly across central and southern Iowa.

Thunderstorms are likely across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota as well, but the threat for widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

With that said, hail will be our main concern this evening from some of the strongest storms and that may lead to slick spots on area roads this evening.

Rain should begin to mix over to sleet, freezing rain or snow later tonight across our area leading to slick spots on area roads by Saturday morning.

Little is expected in the way of snow accumulations tonight for southern Minnesota with a couple inches of snow possible towards the Twin Cities.

Some ice accumulations may occur elevated surfaces, especially to the southeast of Rochester.

We may catch a lull with precipitation Saturday morning before the next wave of snow arrives for the midday Saturday and the afternoon.

This will be the main snow band for the area with accumulating snow likely from Saturday afternoon through the midday Sunday.

Snow accumulations from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning may range from 6 to 10+ inches along and north of I-90 with snow totals dropping to 2 to 4 inches across northern Iowa.

Expect travel conditions to deteriorate Saturday afternoon with difficult travel expected Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.

Snow showers wrap up by the early afternoon on Sunday.

Along with the chance for heavy precipitation, we'll see powerful winds as well this weekend with northeast winds gusting to 40 mph on Saturday and up to 35 mph out of the north on Sunday.

Temperatures remain stuck in the upper 20s to lower 30s for highs for both Saturday and Sunday making for a more winter-like feel for the weekend.

Temperatures rebound back into the upper 30s for Monday and the lower 40s through the middle of next week with the chance for rain and snow showers by next Wednesday.