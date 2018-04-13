Officials: siren in Pine Island nothing to be concerned about - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Officials: siren in Pine Island nothing to be concerned about

By James Bunner, Reporter
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Some Pine Island residents are wondering about a tornado siren going off Thursday night.  Emergency officials say there's nothing to be excited about.

Olmsted County emergency officials say they'd gotten calls from concerned citizens, but the siren didn't mean there was any kind of severe weather in the    area.  The tornado siren went off in Pine Island for about half an hour Thursday night during the 9:00 hour.  There were statewide tornado drills conducted      Thursday at 1:45 and again at 6:45.  That was part of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota.  Emergency officials have said Pine Island has an          older siren system that's triggered by Olmsted County, and they couldn't remotely shut the sirens down.

Eventually the Pine Island Emergency Management Director had to cut the power to the siren.  Officials both in Pine Island and Olmsted County were not        able to say if the problem is now fixed.

