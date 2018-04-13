ABBA tribute concert benefits Good Earth Village, Minnesota Children's Museum

It's a one of a kind event with proceeds going toward two great local causes, "Fabbaulous" kicks off tonight at the Rochester Golf & Country Club

Local musicians have literally banded together to create a tribute concert to the musical group ABBA. Their performance tonight will benefit Good Earth Village and the Children's Museum of Minnesota in Rochester.

"90% of our Kids need some kind of subsidy to come to summer camp so that's where the money will be going." Said lead singer Dianna Parks.

"To help kids come and get that one on one time and creation and learn about themselves and that self-confidence, the team building skills that they get and really families just couldn't do it if we didn't help."

Disco attire is encouraged but not required.

"It's really great for us both to be able to support a youth program in Southeastern Minnesota because every dollar that comes into Southeastern Minnesota through these two organizations stays right here to impact the kids. Right in Southeastern Minnesota." Said singer Becca Stiles-Nogosek.

Tickets are $40 online per person or $50 at the door. You can purchase tickets here.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert is set to get underway at 8 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or over.