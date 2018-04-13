Murder charges pending in Riess murder case, car found in Florida

The Dodge County Sheriff's office said 2nd Degree Murder charges are now pending against Lois Riess for the murder of her husband David Riess in Blooming Prairie.

In a news release Thursday evening, Sheriff Scott Rose said the 2005 Cadillac Escalade that Lois Riess was believed to have been driving was found earlier this week in Florida.

Investigators believe she now could be driving a stolen white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA.

We spoke with Deputy John Kinsey with the U.S. Marshals Service in Fort Myers, Florida, and he said they are working with the Marshals Service in Minnesota to try and find her.

The case started back in March. Investigators said Lois transferred nearly $10,000 from David's business account into his personal account.

Investigators believe she then forged his signature on three checks written from his personal account to herself for $11,000.

David's body was found in Blooming Prairie on March 23rd with several gunshot wounds.

