Donate to Drink event raises funds for nonprofits in exchange for free drinks

People are coming together over coffee and philanthropy at a special event.

Better Rochester hosted a "Donate to Drink" event Thursday at Cafe Steam.

It's where people donate items or money to area nonprofits in exchange for a free drink at a bar or cafe.

Tonight's event benefited Official Love, an organization that helps young people develop lifelong skills through learning about sports officiating.

People could donate things like athletic clothing or officiating whistles for those free drinks.

"Just to make those connections and meet people face to face and have a nice, fun, safe, and relaxing environment is great to be a part of this," said Kristopher Loving, Founder and President of Official Love.

Better Rochester has hosted several other donate to drink events at area bars. This was the first event at a cafe.