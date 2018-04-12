Time to take action: tornado sirens come alive during state-wide drill

This time each year, sirens blare across the Midwest, giving all of us a chance to prepare for the worse, if or when it happens.

Minnesota's Severe Weather Awareness Week reaches its peak Thursday with state-wide tornado drills. Schools, businesses, and families are all encouraged to create an action plan and practice it through.

The first sirens will came to life at 1:45 p.m., when students and coworkers will take shelter. At 6:45 p.m., another drill gives second shift workers and families a chance to take part.