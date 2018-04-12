Three Mower County deputies honored for DUI arrests

Three Mower County sheriff's deputies are getting statewide recognition for helping to keep drunk drivers off the road.

The MADD Statewide Recognition Awards were handed out Tuesday at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.

(Pictured left to right) Deputies Tom Brogan, Jamie Meyer and Tyler Wilson were given top DUI enforcer awards. Meyer was given a silver award and Brogan and Wilson took home bronze.

Bronze awards are given to deputies who make 25 to 49 arrests in a year, while the silver goes to deputies who make 50 to 99 arrests a year.

Mower County Sheriff Terese Amazi says having three deputies honored is notable. She says it is also concerning that there are that many intoxicated drivers out on the road.