MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST—join the #1 news team in Rochester, Minnesota, working in a multi-platform HD environment with the latest mobile and digital technology. We’re in a high-tech, booming metro area an hour south of the Twin Cities that engages the genius of Mayo Clinic and IBM, ranked as one of the best places to live in the U.S. KTTC NewsCenter is the market leader, winning multiple Regional Emmys for morning and evening newscasts in the past nine years. KTTC is committed to the highest standards of broadcast journalism excellence and community service. We value great storytelling, strong live shots and digging past the obvious. Ability to work quickly with JVC, iNews, Avid NewsCutter and LiveU technology is a big plus. DroneCam and our stunning new FX Design Group studio environment set the tone. Experience matters. If you’re curious, organized, dedicated, and really connect with people, this opportunity will be perfect for you. Send cover letter, resume and samples of work to: Noel Sederstrom, News Director, KTTC-TV, 6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901. No phone calls, please. This job opens up June 1. KTTC is a NBC affiliate, part of the QMI Broadcast Division. EOE.