Kasson 6th grader meets with city leaders and raises funds for merry-go-round addition

For 11 year old Grace Reed, playing with her friends on Kasson Public Library Park's merry-go-round used to be one of her favorite activities.

"We used to like run and as soon as it got fast enough we used to just hop on and this was fun because we used to just hang on to the side and hold on to the bars," says Grace.

But after moving the park closer to the library a few years ago, the city deemed Grace's favorite merry-go-round a hazard and removed it.

"It was just kind of sad just cause it was so fun and for our age it was really the only fun thing besides the swings because you know kids our age didn't want to go down slides and climb on park equipment."

So Grace took matters into her own hands, meeting with Kasson City and Park leaders and plotting an area for a new merry-go-round to go in; one that's safe and accessible to everyone.

"Her dad and I are pretty proud that she followed through with it," says Cyndi Reed, Grace's mother.

However putting a city complicit merry-go-round is not the cheapest task, with the final price tag coming in at around $9000.

"Which was more than we were originally planning on because we needed a special turf for it and we need to make it handicap accessible," says Grace.

But like so much of this project, Grace has a plan. The Reed family is planning a bake sale and a silent auction at the Kasson Public Library on May 4th.

"We actually have a couple of businesses that have already donated to the silent auction. Jim sailing a two hour cruise and Lazy D campground and white water for a trail ride," says Grace.

Additionally, the city of Kasson pledged to match the amount of funds Grace raises, meaning to hit her goal Grace needs to raise $4500.

"I love how supportive they are, absolutely, because for a small town a lot of time they can get inundated with everybody wanting something for something but they've been generous. Very generous." Says Cyndi.

All of Grace's effort in plotting the space, meeting with experts and raising the funds goes towards bringing the kind of joy to others that she enjoyed years ago.

"It means a lot to me, it means a lot for getting it back and also to the kids of Kasson...cause they use it too."

Grace's silent auction is scheduled for May 4th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kasson Public Library.

The Reed family tells FOX47 if the funds are raised, the city will likely let Grace choose the colors for the special turf that is needed to be placed for the merry go round. Grace says she's planning to choose white and blue to honor the Kasson Komets' school colors.