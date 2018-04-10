UPDATE: Snowboarder who died at Spirit Mt. identified as Winona State student

There are new details in the death of a snowboarder at Spirit Mountain over the weekend.

According to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, the victim is 20-year-old Derek Harms.

According to our sister station, KBJR, officials say Harms died from "multiple blunt force injuries due to a snowboarding accident." Harms was a student at Winona State, with family from Illinois.

Spirit Mountain spokespeople say Ski Patrol responded to reports of an injured snowboarder near the the bottom of the Big Air Terrain Park on Sunday.

The victim was taken by Gold Cross to a Duluth hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials say he had been snowboarding with friends.

Spirit Mountain is conducting an accident investigation with the help of Duluth Police into what they're calling a "terrible tragedy."

"It's just speculation on what exactly happened," says Duluth Chief Administrative Officer David Montgomery, "so until they're able to investigate further, and assess in talking with the medical people to try and figure out what exactly happened... it just seemed like a terribly unfortunate accident."

Spirit Mountain is closed this week as part of their spring hours. It's unclear at this time if it will be open this weekend.