UPDATE: Crash near Kenyon turns fatal

UPDATE: Emergency crews are on scene after a crash near Kenyon turns fatal.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, one person has died in the crash. State Patrol also said there were two people involved in the accident. The driver of the red car and the semi driver. The driver of the car is the one who has died.

Traffic is being rerouted due to the crash and will continue until later Tuesday.

_________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency crews are on scene for a crash involving a semi and car.

The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 60 and Jenkins Avenue, just west of Kenyon.

According to our reporter on scene, a red car and a semi were involved in the accident. There is no report of any injuries so far.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.