Austin officer and K-9 officer place 1st in K-9 trial

From left to right: Austin officer Derrick Ellis and Houston County Lieutenant Trace Erickson From left to right: Austin officer Derrick Ellis and Houston County Lieutenant Trace Erickson
AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 47) -

An Austin officer, a Houston County Lieutenant and their K-9 partners take home first place at a K-9 trial.

According to the Austin police, Officer Derrick Ellis, K9 Rudy, Houston County Lieutenant Trace Erickson, and K9 Roman competed in the USPCA Region 12 Narcotic Detection K9 trials over the weekend. The trials are an event to keep police dogs certified for narcotics detection.

The four placed first as a region team in the competition.

