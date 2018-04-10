Austin man behind bars after authorities find Cocaine and Heroin - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Austin man behind bars after authorities find Cocaine and Heroin inside his home

AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 47) -

An Austin man is behind bars after authorities catch him with drugs.

According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office and Austin police, the two performed a controlled buy on Monday, near Galloway Park. At the buy, $100 was paid for a half gram of Heroin.

Later that day, authorities executed a search warrant at the home of Anthony Bynum, 52, of Austin. Inside they found the $100 that was used to buy the Heroin. They also found 3 grams of Cocaine, worth $300 and 3 grams of Heroin, worth $600.

Bynum  is now being held in the Mower County jail. Possible charges are felony second-degree sales and felony 5th degree possession.

