Austin man behind bars after authorities find Cocaine and Heroin inside his home

An Austin man is behind bars after authorities catch him with drugs.

According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office and Austin police, the two performed a controlled buy on Monday, near Galloway Park. At the buy, $100 was paid for a half gram of Heroin.

Later that day, authorities executed a search warrant at the home of Anthony Bynum, 52, of Austin. Inside they found the $100 that was used to buy the Heroin. They also found 3 grams of Cocaine, worth $300 and 3 grams of Heroin, worth $600.

Bynum is now being held in the Mower County jail. Possible charges are felony second-degree sales and felony 5th degree possession.