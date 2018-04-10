Albert Lea considering using eminent domain with Mayo Clinic Health System

There's a new strategy in the dispute over services at Mayo Clinic's Albert Lea facility.

That new strategy would be a major departure from just trying to negotiate with Mayo Clinic Health System.

At the tail end of the Albert Lea City Council meeting Monday evening, members went into a closed meeting to discuss "pending litigation."

According to City Manager Chad Adams, what they discussed was the possibility of using eminent domain to purchase the hospital from Mayo Clinic.

Eminent domain is a right of the government to take private property from an owner as long as the owner is fully compensated.

Adams wasn't at liberty to discuss anything else about the closed meeting, so it is still to be seen what comes of that discussion.