Vintage base ball club of Rochester begins spring training - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Vintage base ball club of Rochester begins spring training

Posted: Updated:
By Linda Ha, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester, a Vintage base ball club hosted their sixth annual spring training game at the Rochester Regional Sports Dome Sunday. Vintage base ball is a pastime, mimicking the game that occurred in America more than 150 years ago. 

Players from 12 different teams in southeast Minnesota and Iowa came together to warm up for the season and keep the tradition alive by using uniforms, rules, and equipment from the 1860s.

"We get to play people now that we normally play against. It's not about winning as much as it is educating people," said Corky Gaskell, the club's captain. 

They're warming up for the season which begins on Saturday, May 19 in La Crescent at 12 p.m.
Gaskell says he loves to educate people on the game's history and play ball the 1860s way.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.