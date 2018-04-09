Facebook alerting users whose data was shared

Facebook is coming clean.

On Monday the social media giant will start alerting users whose data was harvested by Cambridge Analytica. A link will be posted on their Facebook news feeds that will show what apps are linked to their accounts.

The company said users would have the opportunity to use the link to delete apps and prevent them from collecting more information.

Cambridge Analytica is the London-based voter analytics organization that gathered information on tens of millions of voters. The collection was legal by the rules Facebook had in place at the time.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to be questioned about the data controversy in front of congress on Tuesday.