Facebook alerting users whose data was shared - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Facebook alerting users whose data was shared

Posted: Updated:
(CNN) -

Facebook is coming clean.

On Monday the social media giant will start alerting users whose data was harvested by Cambridge Analytica. A link will be posted on their Facebook news feeds that will show what apps are linked to their accounts.

The company said users would have the opportunity to use the link to delete apps and prevent them from collecting more information.

Cambridge Analytica is the London-based voter analytics organization that gathered information on tens of millions of voters. The collection was legal by the rules Facebook had in place at the time.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to be questioned about the data controversy in front of congress on Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.