Vintage base ball club of Rochester begins spring training

The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester, a Vintage base ball club hosted their sixth annual spring training game at the Rochester Regional Sports Dome Sunday. Vintage base ball is a pastime, mimicking the game that occurred in America more than 150 years ago.

Players from 12 different teams in southeast Minnesota and Iowa came together to warm up for the season and keep the tradition alive by using uniforms, rules, and equipment from the 1860s.

"We get to play people now that we normally play against. It's not about winning as much as it is educating people," said Corky Gaskell, the club's captain.

They're warming up for the season which begins on Saturday, May 19 in La Crescent at 12 p.m.

Gaskell says he loves to educate people on the game's history and play ball the 1860s way.