Rochester photographer makes waves with color spectrum exhibit

The ROYGBIV color spectrum is something we all learn about in school and it's also the inspiration for the newest art exhibit at Gallery 24.
Rick Swanson is a former high school chemistry teacher, who was always fascinated by the colors of the world, so he began chasing them.
Working to create a continuum of colors through pictures he's captured, most from around the Upper Midwest and featuring a few from around the world.
Swanson talked about his art and his inspiration for it to a crowd keen on seeing his pursuit of nature photography.
"This is actually a big opportunity for me, I'm coming into photography somewhat late in life, but the big thrill for me is to have a venue like Gallery 24. Where beginning, emerging artists, like myself can put together a show like the one you see behind me," said Swanson.
You can catch Swanson's exhibit at Gallery 24 from now through the end of April.
Can't Find Something?
FOX 47
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.