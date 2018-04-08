World renowned trainer visits Rochester for clinic

Area equestrians were in for a treat on Saturday, as well-known trainer Daniel Stewart has been coaching riders for more than 30 years on both the World and Olympic stage was in Rochester.

Riders at The Stables Equestrian Center mounted their horses and learned from one of the best coaches in the world.

Stewart hosted a riding clinic, as well as a sports psychology seminar at The Stables, all in an effort to help riders prepare for competitions and shows.

Riders Marina Junglen and Anna Lee Atkinson said, "It's honestly one of the funnest things I've ever done in my life. It's very challenging, but it's really fun. It really teaches you how to become a well-rounded rider and individual. I mean, we've talked about life skills in this clinic already. Rings and riding and shows can be very challenging and it's a lot going on and this really helps you prepare."

Stewart is continuing his training tomorrow morning through the afternoon.