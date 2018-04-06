Lewiston's Fools Five brings in quite the collection of items for auction

Fools Five silent and live auctions were held Friday evening in Lewiston, raising funds for the Eagles Cancer Telethon and Gunderson Health System.

Some of the items up for grabs included an autographed helmet from Dale Earnhardt Junior and the first ever Vikings Kirk Cousins autographed football, as well as other autographed memorabilia from Vikings, Twins and Wild players.

Some other items ready for bidding included hotel stays, quilts, blankets, gift baskets and more.

After seeing the kids raise a bunch of money this morning, organizers hoped to keep the momentum rolling in an event that's very special for them.

"We never know who, when or how that dreadful disease can hurt somebody or cause them to lose their life and we want to be there for them. Our support group is so supportive of everybody that's also in it and that's why every time I hear new stories, it reminds me why I help and put so many hours into this every year," said Auction Co-Chair, Karin Peterson.

Funds raised from the auctions will be tallied up over the weekend and added to what the kids raised Friday morning.