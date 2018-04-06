Think summer and check out Basilica Block Party's 2018 lineup

Looking to fill up your summer calendar? The Basilica Block Party music festival in Minneapolis has released its 2018 lineup.

The two-day festival runs from July 6th to 7th at the Basilica of Saint Mary. Jason Isbell and Fitz and the Tantrums headline the first night of music, while CAKE and Andy Grammer rock the stage Saturday night.

The festival began in 1995 as a way to restore the basilica. Today, proceeds still go to preserving the landmark.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Learn more here.