Target settles multi-million dollar discrimination lawsuit

Target settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit that accused the retail giant of discriminating against African-American and Latino job applicants.

Target announced the 3.7 million dollar settlement with the NAACP and others on Thursday. The class-action lawsuit said Target used its background check to prevent minority applicants from getting hired.

According to attorneys, the background check included criminal history questions that were irrelevant to the actual job. Target says its background check procedures have changed.



The lawsuit covers African-American and Latino applicants who were denied jobs dating back to 2006. The NAACP says they will be able to seek jobs at target or receive a cash reward.

