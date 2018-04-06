Target settles multi-million dollar discrimination lawsuit - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Target settles multi-million dollar discrimination lawsuit

Posted: Updated:
Austin Target closing by Feb. 1 Austin Target closing by Feb. 1
(CNN) -

Target settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit that accused the retail giant of discriminating against African-American and Latino job applicants.  

Target announced the 3.7 million dollar settlement with the NAACP and others on Thursday. The class-action lawsuit said Target used its background check to prevent minority applicants from getting hired.

According to attorneys, the background check included criminal history questions that were irrelevant to the actual job. Target says its background check procedures have changed.
    

The lawsuit covers African-American and Latino applicants who were denied jobs dating back to 2006. The NAACP says they will be able to seek jobs at target or receive a cash reward.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.