Rochester father arrested after deputies say he was driving drunk with kids in car

A Rochester father is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's office received a request from Rochester Police to look for a car in a ditch somewhere near Stewartville, after an officer was contacted by a Rochester mom saying her husband could be driving drunk with the kids in the car.

A deputy began to search, and discovered the car on the 3000 Block of 16th Street Southwest, southwest of Stewartville near the Mower County line. The driver said he was returning home from Cresco, Iowa, but didn't know where he was. A two year old and four year old were in the car.

39-year-old Timothy Toppin admitted he was trying to show off to his kids when his car went into a ditch. He was arrested, and blew a .20 back at the jail.

He faces 2nd degree DWI and child endangerment charges.