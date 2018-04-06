Distracted driver crackdown coming up - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Distracted driver crackdown coming up

Posted: Updated:
(FOX 47) -

300 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota will launch a crackdown next week on distracted drivers.

State public safety officials say enough is enough.

41 people were killed last year in Minnesota because of distracted drivers. 263 people were seriously hurt in crashes.

Drivers who are posting, streaming or texting while behind the wheel are going to be pulled over and ticketed.

Stepped up enforcement with state troopers, sheriff's deputies and local police all working overtime is being paid for by federal tax dollars.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.