Witter sworn in as new sheriff's deputy In Austin

There's a new Sheriff's deputy in Austin. Michael Witter was sworn in Thursday at the Mower County Law Enforcement Center. Witter already has two and a half years of experience as a jailer at the Mower County jail and seven months with the State Patrol. He says one of his biggest influences was working with young people.

"I enjoy working with youths and helping them," he explains, "There's nothing more rewarding than when we get calls from former residents and they're succeeding. So, like I said I want to make sure I'm helping."

Witter says he looks forward to building trust and relationships with the local community. He says he expects to be training for his new job during a 12 to 15 week period.