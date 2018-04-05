Residents meet Rochester Police Chief finalists at community forum

Rochester will soon get a new police chief, and community members played a part in picking who gets the top job on Wednesday.

They got a chance to meet the three finalists at a community forum tonight, where they filled out comment cards that would help make the final call.

The three finalists are Roy Alston, coming from Dallas, Mark Elliott from Prior Lake And James Franklin from Minneapolis.

They all had the opportunity to answer some questions and give their perspectives on policing.

For the most part, the three gave responses signaling that they want to further establish an already good relationship with the community.

Their responses resonated with many, especially with the younger Rochester population.

"I thought that they were all very well spoken they all seemed like very engaging men," Grace Pesch, one of the people in attendance, said. "I think any of them would do really well as the next Chief of Police, I'm excited to see what Mayor Brede ends up deciding."

"Many of them have said that having this fear or intimidation of police and that should not be the case," Victoria Ajayi, another attendee, said. "I'm not looking at them as my best buddy but to understand that they should be community engaged people and they're human beings and they're here to protect me."

After this point, the three will undergo background checks.

Then Mayor Ardell Brede will make the final decision.

Many people mentioned that they don't envy his position but after the forum he told KTTC that no matter who he picks, it'll be a good choice for the city.