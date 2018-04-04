Family fight over cigarettes lands one Stewartville man in jail

A Stewartville man lands in jail after after allegedly throwing an ash tray at a family member.

Olmsted County deputies arrested 23-year-old Quenton Koloff after they were called to a home on the 100 block of 5th Street Northeast. There, they found that five people were involved in a fight and arguing over who would buy cigarettes for the family.

Koloff allegedly tried to strangle his 14-year-old brother, while throwing the heavy ash tray at his 48-year-old dad. He was apparently drinking heavily.

Kollof could be charged with 2nd degree assault.