Family fight over cigarettes lands one Stewartville man in jail

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A Stewartville man lands in jail after after allegedly throwing an ash tray at a family member. 

Olmsted County deputies arrested 23-year-old Quenton Koloff after they were called to a home on the 100 block of 5th Street Northeast. There, they found that five people were involved in a fight and arguing over who would buy cigarettes for the family. 

Koloff allegedly tried to strangle his 14-year-old brother, while throwing the heavy ash tray at his 48-year-old dad. He was apparently drinking heavily.

Kollof could be charged with 2nd degree assault. 

