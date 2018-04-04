Police discover nearly 100 grams of cocaine in Rochester home, 1 - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Police discover nearly 100 grams of cocaine in Rochester home, 1 arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A suspected drug dealer is arrested in Stewartville after officers raid his Rochester home.

Police carried out a search warrant at 4700 block of 14th Avenue Northwest around 10:30 Tuesday morning. Inside, they met a 34-year-old woman and an infant inside the home. The male was away, working in Stewartville.

Officers discovered 95 grams of powder cocaine at the home and arrested 38-year-old Dennis Siggers later in the day. 

He's looking at first degree sales charges, and has a criminal history of violent felonies. 

